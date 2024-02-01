Pop Star Jasmine Ortiz's Rising Fame Lands Her On Univision And Is Ready To Release Another Hit Single

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MIAMI, FL, USA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- KGB Music and Management introduces the release of the highly anticipated single“No Quiero Na” by Jasmine Ortiz and produced by Master Producer from Medellín, Colombia. This single will be released on 2/2/2024.Bilingual Pop Star Jasmine Ortiz continues to reach new milestones not only with her music, but she continues to grow across international markets. With her last single“Chiquilla Diabla,” she received praise and recognition from major media outlets including Univision in Miami and sat with co-hosts Carolina Sarassa and Paulina Sodi on the hit Spanish TV show La Voz de la Mañana , to talk about her success as an artist and her rising fame in Latin America. In fact, Jasmine's fan base continues to grow as she has found a deep connection with the Latin community.In the Summer of 2023, Jasmine embarked on a South American tour going to Colombia, Bolivia, and Paraguay traveling to different barrios which gave her the opportunity to embrace the culture of each country. This tour provided Jasmine the opportunity to interact with her fans on a deeper level and she even performed her biggest concert to date in front of 25,000 people in Paraguay. In addition, while Jasmine was busy promoting her single“Chiquilla Diabla” that is currently nearing one million streams on Spotify alone, she has captured a rising fanbase with this single from Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Uruguay, Paraguay, Peru, and Spain. Jasmine was in high demand for interviews not only on local radio stations in Latin American countries, but in the U.S. as well.When Jasmine returned to Miami, she reflected on her tour experience and was motivated to make her next hit a cross between Pop, R&B, and Reggaeton/Pop vibes which sparked her interest to begin recording“No Quiero Na,” written by Jasmine and co-written by Latin sensation Darkan, who resides in Colombia. For Jasmine, it was important for her to bring out the rich elements of the Latin culture into her music and spends quality time in Colombia to soak in their ambiance. When Jasmine announced the upcoming release for her new single, radio stations across Latin America we excited and eager to play her single as she has found a solid and growing fan base across many Latin American countries. This single is bilingual, offering a mix of Spanish and English lyrics to not only pay homage to her Latin roots, but to also attract her fanbase in other countries. This single aims to empower people that are experiencing an unhealthy relationship to not overlook the red flags and to love yourself enough to walk away and never go back to being mistreated. The song lyrics are catchy providing a great mix of Jasmine's sultry voice and Latin Pop vibes that will attract any fan.For Jasmine, 2023 was a year of growth by finding empowerment within herself as an artist as well as finding new niche fanbases in Europe. Jasmine's previous single“Bad Luck” began to gain traction in Switzerland and ended up on Spotify's Top 50 songs advancing all the way to #6 in Switzerland. With Jasmine's rising popularity in non-Spanish speaking countries, she was motivated to create this bilingual single to showcase her strengths in both languages.“No Quiero Na” is a hot single right in time for Valentine's Day, to help people empower the beauty of self-love. One thing is for sure, Jasmine's popularity continues to rise hit after hit and credits her ability to stay true to herself, which has been the winning formula with her fanbase. Make sure to follow this amazing artist and pre-save“No Quiero Na” available on all streaming platforms on 2/2/24, you won't be disappointed!For all media/press inquiries, please contact:

