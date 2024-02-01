Azerbaijan Reveals Number Of Mines Neutralized In Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1 . The Azerbaijan
National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has published monthly
information on humanitarian demining operations carried out in the
territories liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports, referring
to the agency.
In January, a total of 40 anti-tank mines, 123 anti-personnel
mines, and 203 unexploded ordnance were discovered and safely
neutralized in the liberated territories.
Additionally, it was highlighted that mines were cleared from
734.7 hectares of land.
Following the liberation of its lands from Armenian occupation
in the Second Karabakh War, Azerbaijan from November 2020 started
carrying out operations on clearing its lands of mines, booby
traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.
Armenia's indiscriminate placement of landmines in Azerbaijan
remains a peril for innocent civilians. The toll of mine victims
has reached 342 since 2020.
