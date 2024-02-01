Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Market Size, Share, Growth Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- Meridian Market Consultants) The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2031.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.
Report Highlights:
How big is the Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Market?
The global Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) market revenue was USD 511.61 Million in 2022. Expected revenue CAGR over the forecast period is 43.7% and the market value is expected to reach USD 16,731.9 Million in 2031.
What are Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF)?
Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) is a biofuel used to power aircraft and designed to reduce the carbon footprint of aviation by providing a cleaner and more sustainable option. It is produced using renewable resources and a variety of feedstocks, including biomass, agricultural residues, waste oils, and non-food crops. They have lower carbon intensity and using various technologies, such as hydroprocessing and Fischer-Tropsch synthesis, are used to convert feedstocks into liquid fuels that can be used in existing aircraft engines.
Request for a sample copy with detail analysis:
What are the growth prospects and trends in the Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) industry?
The Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) market growth is driven by stringent environmental regulations and global targets to reduce carbon emissions to seek sustainable alternatives. SAF offers a viable solution to align with these targets and address the sector's environmental impact. Further, airlines and aviation organizations are making commitments to achieve carbon-neutral growth and reduce their overall carbon footprint. Additionally, various governments are implementing policies and providing incentives to encourage the production and use of sustainable aviation fuels. Also, investments in research and development improves the production processes, reduce costs, and enhance the scalability of SAF. Moreover, advances in technology and partnerships allow for the development of supply chains, increased production capacities, and joint initiatives to address technical and logistical challenges. Overall, the sustainable aviation fuel market growth is boosted by regulatory pressures, industry commitments, government support, public awareness, and collaborative efforts.
What is included in market segmentation?
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Market Segmentation:
By Fuel Type:
Bio Fuel
Hydrogen Fuel
Power to Liquid Fuel
Gas to Liquid
By Feedstock:
Biomass-based
Waste-based
Residue-based
Others
By End-Use:
Commercial Aviation
Military Aviation
Business and General Aviation
Market Segmentation by Region:
North America:
United States
Canada
Europe:
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Poland
BENELUX
NORDIC
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific:
China
Japan
India
South Korea
ASEAN
Australia & New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America:
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa:
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
United Arab Emirates
Israel
Rest of MEA
Who are the key players operating in the industry?
The report covers the major market players including:
Neste Corporation
Gevo Inc.
SkyNRG
Fulcrum BioEnergy
World Energy
Velocys
Red Rock Biofuels
LanzaJet
REG Synthetic Fuels LLC
TotalEnergies
Shell Aviation
BP plc
Chevron Corporation
ExxonMobil Corporation
Renewable Energy Group (REG)
Full Report:
If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.
About Us:
Reports and Insights consistently mееt international benchmarks in the market research industry and maintain a kееn focus on providing only the highest quality of reports and analysis outlooks across markets, industries, domains, sectors, and verticals. We have bееn catering to varying market nееds and do not compromise on quality and research efforts in our objective to deliver only the very best to our clients globally.
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
Contact Us:
Reports and Insights Business Research Pvt. Ltd.
1820 Avenue M, Brooklyn, NY, 11230, United States
Contact No: +1-(347)-748-1518
Email: ...
Website:
Follow us on LinkedIn:
Follow us on twitter:
MENAFN01022024004629010566ID1107796896
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.