(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Advanced EV battery service center in Conyers, Ga., offers a variety of storage, logistics, diagnostics, repair and remanufacturing services to support automotive manufacturers, dealers, and fleet operators.

Persistent infrastructure growth of global EV battery service network, spanning more than 1 million sq. ft., reflects Cox Automotive's customer-first mindset. New EV Battery Solutions by Cox Automotive facility builds on company's legacy of environmental health and safety, and industry-leading operational excellence.

ATLANTA, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Committed to being the world's best battery health innovator and end-to-end solutions provider for electric vehicles, Cox Automotive today announced the opening of its new EV Battery Solutions service center in Conyers, Ga. The

growth of Cox Automotive's global EV battery service network in the Southeastern United States comes at a time of rapid EV growth in the state of Georgia, with EV facility investments from various automakers and battery manufacturers.

Cox Automotive Charges Forward With New EV Battery Solutions Facility in Georgia

Continue Reading

"The geographic expansion of our EV battery service network reinforces our dedication to both our customers and the growth of the new and used electric vehicle market in the U.S.," said Lea Malloy, AVP of EV Battery Solutions, Cox Automotive. "As the global leader of integrated battery caretaking services, we provide flexible capacity and logistics expertise that frees OEM resources to focus on new product development and customer engagement that is essential to further driving EV growth."

From successfully managing the industry's largest recall with remarkable efficiency and safety, to offering solutions to swiftly address emergency battery-related incidents for OEMs and dealerships across the U.S., Cox Automotive is the undisputed leader in EV battery lifecycle management.

EV Battery Solutions by Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive supports practices that enable the extension of EV battery first lives and end-of-life reuse and recovery treatments. This includes a variety of storage, logistics, diagnostics, repair and remanufacturing services being conducted at the company's global EV battery service facilities in Oklahoma City, Okla., Belleville, Mich., Las Vegas, Conyers, Ga., Ede, Netherlands, as well as select Manheim operating locations.

For more information about Cox Automotive EV Battery Solutions, visit .

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive is the world's largest automotive services and technology provider. Fueled by the largest breadth of first-party data fed by 2.3 billion online interactions a year, Cox Automotive tailors leading solutions for car shoppers,

auto manufacturers, dealers, lenders and fleets. The company has 29,000+ employees on five continents and a portfolio of industry-leading brands that include Autotrader®,

Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, vAuto®, Dealertrack®,

NextGear CapitalTM, CentralDispatch® and FleetNet America®. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with $22 billion in annual revenue. Visit

coxautoinc

or connect via @CoxAutomotive

on

X,

CoxAutoInc

on Facebook or

Cox-Automotive-Inc on LinkedIn.



SOURCE Cox Automotive