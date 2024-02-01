Egypt Pres. Restates Backing To Libya

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 1 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi reiterated on Thursday his country's support for all ongoing efforts to protect Libya's territorial integrity and to back its state institutions.

The Egyptian leader made the remark while welcoming visiting Chairman of the Libyan Presidential Council Mohammad Al-Menafi, said Spokesman of the Egyptian Presidential Ahmad Fahmi in a press statement.

Al-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt's backing to all Libyan state agencies in a bid to help them live up to their due role in planned presidential and parliamentary elections, thus serving the interest of the Libyan people and pushing forward Libya's stability and development efforts.

For his part, the top Libyan official spoke highly of Egypt's role in helping his country at all levels, along with its sincere support for national reconciliation efforts, leading up to unifying state bodies and restoring stability in Libya.

During the meeting, both leaders reviewed the latest developments in the Libyan political scene and the presidential council's efforts to unify the visions of different Libyan factions, according to the statement. (end)

