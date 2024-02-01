Nobel Peace Prize nominates Donald Trump

(MENAFN) In a surprising development, former United States President Donald Trump has been proposed as a nominee for the Nobel Peace Prize, credited for his instrumental role in brokering the Abraham Accords—a historic treaty that facilitated the normalization of relations between Israel and multiple Arab states. Republican congresswoman Claudia Tenney, who made the nomination, asserted in a Fox News interview on Tuesday that Trump's contributions to the Accords marked a pivotal moment in the Middle East, representing the first peace agreements in the region in nearly three decades.



Tenney lauded Trump as a key figure who defied decades of skepticism among foreign policy pundits, contending that additional Middle East peace agreements were considered impossible without a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. She emphasized the unprecedented nature of Trump's efforts in creating the Abraham Accords, expressing disappointment that the Nobel Peace Prize Committee had yet to recognize his achievements.

The congresswoman's nomination comes at a time when she criticizes President Joe Biden's leadership on the global stage, characterizing it as "weak" and suggesting that it has jeopardized national security. Tenney argued that Trump's nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize serves as a reminder of the former president's impactful foreign policy accomplishments.



The nomination follows a recent incident in which three United States service members were killed and several others injured in a drone attack on a military outpost in Jordan over the weekend. Biden has pledged to respond, attributing the attack to Iranian-backed militias. However, Tehran has vehemently denied any involvement in the incident.



The Abraham Accords, brokered by the United States in late 2020, encompassed bilateral agreements between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco. These accords played a crucial role in bringing Israel and Arab nations closer together, with the UAE and Bahrain also formally recognizing Israel's sovereignty—a significant diplomatic shift in the region.



This article delves into the unexpected nomination of Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, exploring the context of the Abraham Accords, the geopolitical implications of the treaty, and the contrasting foreign policy approaches between the Trump and Biden administrations. It also examines the ongoing challenges in the Middle East, emphasizing the potential significance of Trump's nomination in the broader landscape of international relations.





MENAFN01022024000045015687ID1107796674