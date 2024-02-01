Ukraine-Türkiye Reconstruction Task Force To Convene Every Three Months Kubrakov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian-Turkish Reconstruction Task Force, which was established as part of the Ukraine Recovery Forum in Istanbul, will convene every three months.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov in a commentary to Ukrinform.

Kubrakov mentioned that, in 2022, in the presence of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding on infrastructure restoration in Lviv.

“Today [January 31, 2024 – Ed.], a document has been signed on the creation of a mechanism of interaction – a working group. We have already outlined the way it will work. This task force is headed by the ministers. On behalf of Türkiye, it includes business representatives. On behalf of Ukraine – business representatives and public contracting authorities, such as the [Ukrainian State] Agency for Restoration [and Infrastructure Development], Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority, etc. The task force will convene every three months to consider the problematic issues regarding the existing projects and discuss the new ones,” Kubrakov explained.

In his words, the next meeting of the Ukrainian-Turkish Reconstruction Task Force will take place in Ukraine in three months.

Yesterday, the participants discussed the priorities of Ukraine's reconstruction and the country's war-time and post-war needs.

“Challenges are really great, and a large volume of works need to be implemented. Some Turkish companies are already operating in the Ukrainian market. They did not leave the country during the war. Some companies are planning to enter Ukraine, in various sectors,” Kubrakov noted.

According to the minister, Turkish companies are involved in Ukraine's most important infrastructure projects.

“In particular, the protection of energy infrastructure, the reconstruction of bridge crossings destroyed as a result of Russian armed aggression. And we can speak of the projects that have already been implemented. I hope we will achieve specific results in terms of our reconstruction priorities – in relation to railroad, port and road infrastructure, housing. And if Turkish companies are not yet present in certain sectors, I have hope they will be,” Kubrakov added.

A reminder that the Ukraine Recovery Forum took place in Istanbul on January 31, 2024. On the sidelines of the forum, the Ukrainian-Turkish Reconstruction Task Force was established to support Ukraine's infrastructure reconstruction projects.