Defense Chief Umerov Optimistic About Drone Procurement Plans

This year, the Defense Procurement Agency at the Ministry of Defense intends to contract hundreds of thousands of unmanned aerial systems.

That's according to Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov , who delivered the news via Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

According to the minister, together with the Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov and ministerial teams, he met with more than 120 UAV manufacturers.

"We do everything so that technological innovations reach the front as soon as possible-to save the lives of our soldiers and destroy our enemies. The state is and will be a partner for everyone who makes our army stronger!" said the Minister of Defense.

Umerov added, "There will be more drones. This year, the Lethal Defence Acquisition Agency of the Ministry of Defence plans contracts for hundreds of thousands of UAVs. The long-term contracts would help manufacturers plan the scaling of production."

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to Vice PM Mykhailo Fedorov, from January 15 to 29, attack drone operators receiving equipment from the Drone Army project hit 26 Russian main battle tanks.

Photo: Rustem Umerov/Facebook