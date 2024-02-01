India`s foreign minister says India has to perform better than China in its territory

(MENAFN) In a recent statement, India's External Affairs Minister, Subhramanyam Jaishankar, emphasized the need for India to embrace competition and exude confidence in the face of increasing Chinese influence in South Asia. While acknowledging China's significant weight in the region as a global superpower, Jaishankar urged India not to shy away from competitive politics.



Instead, he advocated for India to assert itself and outperform its powerful neighbor in engaging with countries in its neighborhood, particularly addressing political, economic, and other crucial matters.



The geopolitical dynamics between India and China have long been marked by unresolved border disputes, leading to a sustained confrontation. Despite diplomatic and military dialogues initiated after the 2020 clashes in eastern Ladakh, tensions persist. Minister Jaishankar encouraged India to view global politics as a competitive game, asserting that both nations should strive to do their best.



Highlighting India's proactive engagement in the region, Jaishankar pointed out instances where India played a pivotal role, such as aiding Sri Lanka during its economic crisis. He also cited successful collaborations with neighboring countries, including Nepal, which found mutual benefit in exporting electricity to India, and Bangladesh, allowing India to utilize its ports. As India navigates the complex geopolitical landscape, the minister's call for confidence and competition underscores the nation's commitment to shaping its influence in South Asia amid China's growing presence.





