American Hospital Dubai Opens Three Medical Tourism Offices In Nigeria Endorsed By DHA

American Hospital Dubai has announced the opening of its three medical tourism representative offices in Nigeria as part of an expansion plan of 30 offices across crucial African and Eastern European locations in 2024. The initiative supports the UAE's efforts to be the global medical tourism hub.

The signing ceremony witnessed the presence of key figures including Buti Al Mulla, chairman of the boards of directors of Mohamed & Obaid AlMulla Group, Sherif Beshara, group CEO of Mohamed & Obaid AlMulla Group and American Hospital Dubai, Marwan AlMulla, CEO of Health Regulation Sector at Dubai Health Authority (DHA), Tonye Princewill, chairman of RivExel, and Tayyibat Mohammed, the Consul General of Nigeria.

The new offices in Nigeria will facilitate patient access to American Hospital Dubai's world-class medical services and innovative healthcare excellence in oncology, cardiac care, and orthopedic surgery.

American Hospital Dubai's consistent commitment to UAE's medical tourism goals is exemplified in its dedicated, tailored and round-the-clock international patient services. The hospital's International Patient Team plays a crucial role in this initiative. Its staff are fully trained to assist and advise patients and their families on consultations, schedule appointments with the right doctor, and coordinate patient referrals. The International Patient Team also provides visa assistance, air travel arrangements, and hotel accommodations with access to the hospital's specialist doctors for comprehensive virtual consultations and addressing inquiries before patients arrive in the UAE.

With positive patient experience at the core of its mission and vision, American Hospital Dubai aligns with the highest global healthcare standards. It devises personalised healthcare based on patient understanding. It prioritises innovation, technology, and human expertise to ensure local, regional and international patients enjoy easy access to seamless, world-class healthcare services.

The Dubai Health Experience (DXH) brand has established the emirate's global standing in medical tourism, and American Hospital Dubai is proud to be a committed partner in promoting its goals.

Beshara said: "The UAE has successfully consolidated its position as one of the premier global medical tourism destinations. It enjoys growing international trust in its healthcare sector, excelling in delivering distinctive experiences and launching numerous initiatives to attract global medical tourists. The UAE's expertise, innovation, high healthcare standards, and collaborations enhance its international standing in this field."

"American Hospital Dubai is committed to providing advanced medical technologies and collaborating with global experts in life sciences. It reflects our dedication to innovation, cutting-edge, multi-speciality healthcare services, and our commitment to patient safety and satisfaction," Beshara added.