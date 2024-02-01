Fast Company Middle East Will Launch Innovation By Design Summit In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Fast Company Middle East will launch the Innovation by Design Summit in Doha

To be hosted in partnership with Msheireb Properties, the summit will convene thought leaders, innovators, and design experts to explore the transformative potential of design.

This April, Fast Company Middle East is launching the Innovation By Design Summit in Doha to deliberate on how design at all levels can improve processes, create new products, and invent new ways of doing business. Msheireb Properties, Qatar's sustainable real estate developer, has joined as the host and strategic partner. The one-day summit will be hosted on April 24 at the Doha Design District, which is fast emerging as one of the most vital hubs for creatives. Talking about the partnership, Eng. Ali Mohammed Al Kuwari, CEO of Msheireb Properties, said:“Launching the Middle East's first-ever Innovation By Design Summit in the city steeped in design legacy is a symbolic choice that puts regional design expertise and ingenuity on the global map.

We are certain that the Doha Design District will serve as a fertile foundation for interaction, supporting the exchange of ideas and design innovations among the brilliant minds and creative visionaries joining us in April.”

Doha Design District Senior Manager Shaikha Al Sulaiti shared more details about the host location of the Innovation By Design Summit:“Doha Design District has emerged as a dynamic, regional hub for the global creative community. It will continue to grow and welcome anyone interested in art, design, and culture, an inclusive vision we are eager to promote as hosts of the Innovation by Design Summit. We are excited to take on this role as ambassadors of the region's vast and diverse creative talent to the world.” Ravi Raman, the publisher of Fast Company Middle East, added:“In a complex and fast-paced world, design thinking and problem-solving mindset is essential. Businesses and even countries must prioritize thoughtful design to gain a competitive edge. And Innovation by Design Summit promises to explore unique ways design can drive innovation and inclusive growth.”

Doha Design District takes inspiration from its location within Msheireb Downtown Doha, which exemplifies the power of design in every aspect. From the use of smart technology and sustainable solutions that were instrumental in creating the world's largest concentration of LEED-certified buildings to using modern technology to reinterpret traditional architectural practices that make it the world's first sustainably regenerated downtown, design enthusiasts will find something new to explore. The event will be attended by over 400 artists, creators, business leaders, design experts, entrepreneurs, educators, sustainability and technology experts, government officials, and policymakers.