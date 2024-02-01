Quectel's EG915U Module Receives Official Approval From Egypt's National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, is thrilled to announce that the Quectel EG915U module, has received approval from the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (NTRA) of Egypt. The approval from NTRA is a significant milestone for Quectel, affirming the EG915U module's compliance with the regulatory standards and requirements set by the Egyptian government.

This recognition further solidifies Quectel's commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable, and compliant solutions for the rapidly evolving Internet of Things (IoT) landscape and with this approval from NTRA, businesses and developers in Egypt can confidently integrate the EG915U module into their IoT devices, ensuring compliance with local regulations and standards.

Quectel's EG915U is a series of LTE Cat 1 modules, meticulously tailored for Machine-to- Machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. Boasting impressive data rates of up to 10Mbps downlink and 5Mbps uplink, this series is engineered to meet the demands of high-performance connectivity.

“We are proud to receive the approval from NTRA, highlighting the excellence and

compliance of our EG915U module,” commented Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO,

Quectel Wireless Solutions.“Quectel is dedicated to providing state-of-the-art IoT solutions,

and this approval is a testament to our commitment to meeting the diverse needs of the global IoT ecosystem.”

Designed in a compact and unified form factor, the EG915U series seamlessly integrates with Quectel's versatile multi-mode modules such as EG91, EG95, BG95, and BG96. This compatibility ensures a smooth transition between 2G and 4G networks, facilitating

adaptability to diverse industry applications. Whether migrating between different network

generations or catering to specific industry requirements, the EG915U series stands as a

reliable and efficient solution.

The module boasts a comprehensive suite of internet protocols, industry-standard interfaces, and versatile functionalities, including USB drivers compatible with Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10, and 11, Linux, and Android. This enables the module to cater to a diverse array of M2M and IoT applications. These applications span various sectors, encompassing Point of Sale (POS), Proof of Concept (PoC), Electronic Toll Collection (ETC), shared equipment, data cards, energy control and monitoring, security and protection, as well as industrial Personal Digital Assistants (PDAs).

Quectel places security at the heart for everything they do. Working closely with Finite State, the leader in managing software supply chain risk for the enterprise, to enhance the security of its modules through rigorous security testing, improved software supply chain visibility, and comprehensive software risk management, ensuring security testing in all phases of the development cycle. In addition to penetration testing of its key modules, Quectel announced

the release of Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) and Vulnerability Exploitability Exchange

(VEX) documents for its IoT modules. As an industry-first among IoT module

manufacturers, these resources will be made available through the Quectel website.

Furthermore, to help customers to facilitate their designs, Quectel offers a variety of high-

performance antennas which boost wireless connectivity significantly. IoT developers can

bundle Quectel modules along with Quectel's antennas and pre-certification services,

reducing both cost and time-to-market for their 5G IoT devices.