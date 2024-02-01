FERRARI RACING DAYS ABU DHABI 2024 RETURNS FOR A SPECTACLE OF SPEED AND PASSION BETWEEN 1-4 FEBRUARY

(MENAFN- Mid-East)



Ferrari Racing Days Abu Dhabi will take place for the second year in a row at the home of regional motorsport, Yas Marina Circuit, between 1st and 4th February 2024.

The Ferrari Racing Days line-up includes a series of events and activities including the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli, F1 Clienti and XX Programme

Round Three of Passione Ferrari Club Challenge Middle East Season Four will take place on the 3rd and 4th February 2024, live on the Yas Marina Circuit. Enthusiasts can expect iconic models, heart-pounding pitstop action, exclusive Ferrari Moments, and the beauty of Ferrari vehicles in action that will set the track alive.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: – In a celebration of pure passion, where the spirit of Ferrari comes alive on the track, Ferrari Racing Days Abu Dhabi 2024 will descend upon Yas Marina Circuit from 1st to 4th February 2024, for a thrilling weekend of racing action.

Returning for the second year in a row in the Middle East, Ferrari Racing Days Abu Dhabi 2024 will bring together Ferraristi of the Prancing Horse for an immersive weekend on the racetrack combining iconic models from the past and present, alongside exclusive Ferrari Moments in a unique weekend crafted for true racing enthusiasts.

Spectators can also expect some incredible on-track displays from high-performance cars including the FXX-K Evo, 599XX Evo, 599XX, F138 and 488 Challenge as well as a series of events and activities including the iconic F1 Clienti, XX Programme and Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli. Round three of Passione Ferrari Club Challenge Middle East Season Four will also be taking place on 3rd and 4th February.

Passione Ferrari Club Challenge Middle East – Season Four, Round Three

Round three of Passione Ferrari Club Challenge Middle East will be taking place on 3rd and 4th February in conjunction with Ferrari Racing Days Abu Dhabi 2024, where passion meets lifestyle and Ferraristi get to enjoy impeccable hospitality alongside exhilarating on track action.

Clients have the opportunity to take to the track in their own Ferrari car, or test drive the Ferrari 296 GTB and Ferrari SF90. Expert Ferrari instructors will be available for one-to-one coaching, offering driving technique workshops, in-car coaching, post-drive telemetry and driving style analysis.

For those clients looking to feel, live and share their passion for racing, the Passione Ferrari Club Challenge programme is the perfect outlet. The series lets clients from the exclusive programme meet with other Club Challenge members, ensuring a friendly competition and unforgettable adventure for all.

Members of the Club Challenge Middle East programme will also be able to test their skills behind the wheel of Ferrari Challenge Cars. A member-only club, Club Challenge brings together Ferrari Challenge members who share their passion for Ferrari and for racing.

Ferrari Challenge – Winter Challenge

Held in conjunction with Ferrari Racing Days Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina's Circuit will see drivers competing in the Ferrari Winter Challenge of Ferrari Challenge, which will visit Abu Dhabi for one weekend only and is open to drivers from other regional Prancing Horse championships, including Europe, North America, UK and Japan.

The most renowned and single-marque championship, Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli has been bringing together dream cars and esteemed Ferrari racing enthusiasts on the world's most iconic tracks since 1993.

Descending on the Yas Marina Circuit, Ferrari Challenge will offer spectators the opportunity to watch drivers push the Ferrari limits of performance in identifical speed and style 488 Challenge Evos.

The schedule: Qualifying will begin on Friday 2nd February at 18:50, which determines the starting grid for Race 1 at 21.25. The second qualifying session will take place on Saturday 3rd February at 9:55 with Race 2 at 14.25. The third qualifying session will take place on Sunday 3rd February at 13:55, with the final race, Race 3 at 18.45.

F1 Clienti and XX Programme

The Abu Dhabi circuit, inaugurated in 2009, is the venue for the F1 Clienti and XX Programme sessions featuring single-seaters that have competed in the Formula One World Championship with Scuderia Ferrari, and 'laboratory' cars not homologated for the road that take cutting-edge technological solutions to the extreme.

The two non-competitive programmes allow clients to take part in dedicated track sessions as part of the calendar organised by the Maranello marque. Among the cars present at Yas Marina Circuit is a Ferrari F138 that competed in the 2013 season, the last one in which the iconic V8 engine was used.

Among the out-of-series cars of the XX Programme, which the Maranello marque launched in 2005, all the models presented since then have in common the adoption of the V12 combustion engine and the testing of technologically advanced solutions. There are three 599XX and six Ferrari FXX-K Evo's entered in the event. In the development of the XX Programme, the experience gained by Maranello's engineers in track racing was essential, so much so that the combustion engine reaches the extraordinary power output of 1050 hp with a maximum torque of 900 Nm.

For more information, or to register your interest in the Ferrari Racing Days event, please visit: