Barishal's Hotels Witness 20Pc Business Growth, Thanks To Padma Bridge

Barisal : The eight-years-old one of a kind, premier corporate hotel in the city-Hotel Grand Park Barishal-currently enjoys over 65 per cent occupancy, thanks to the opening of Padma Bridge that led to a business growth of 20 per cent in the city's hospitality sector. Owing to the bridge, travel to and from Barishal has become easier, quicker and cheaper.

Prasenjit Guha Thakurta, General Manager, Hotel Grand Park Barishal, said this while talking to The Bangladesh Monitor at the hotel premise.

He also mentioned, Barishal's travel market mainly consists of corporates. Hence, weekdays are when hotels in Barishal welcome a good number of guests.

Nevertheless, leisure traveller number to Barishal is also increasing over time, said Prasenjit, adding, many from Kolkata or others neighbouring parts of India now travel to Barishal to visit roots or to enjoy culture and heritage tourism.

He also expressed great enthusiasm saying that ships are currently sailing from Kolkata to Dhaka via Barishal. This new gateway is also increasing the footfall of guests at the city's hotels. At the same time, such initiatives are leaving a positive impact on coastal tourism.

Another potential product of Barishal could be backwater tourism, stressed Prasenjit.

It may be mentioned here that Hotel Grand Park Barishal currently boasts 77 rooms in different room categories such as Suite, Deluxe and Standard, from BDT 10,000 to BDT 25,000.







Prasenjit Guha, GM, Hotel Grand Park

The hotel also features a fine-dining restaurant, coffee-shop, two conference halls, a banquet venue, gym, steam and sauna and a swimming pool.

For guests, the hotel offers several attractive staycation packages. Under these packages, the hotel offers preferential rates, breakfast and dinner, discount on laundry and other exclusive services.



Prasenjit further informed, by 2024, the hotel will be undergoing massive expansion works. In room inventory, the hotel is adding ten new rooms. It is also in efforts to launch a salon as well as a 1600 sqft laundry shed that locals can also avail services from, apart from the hotel guests.



Furthermore, the hotel will be opening a new banquet hall, bigger than the current one, expressed Prasenjit, adding, there will be a rooftop restaurant and a new café at the lobby soon, added Prasenjit.

It may be mentioned here that with decades of experience in the hospitality industry, Prasenjit Guha Thakurta has worked at leading hotels across the world in various capacities.