Dubai Developer To Build Luxury Residences Near Swiss-Italy Border

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) عربي (ar) شركة تطوير عقاري إماراتية تطلق مشروعًا سكنيّا فاخرا في سويسرا



Share

Facebook

Twitter

E-mail

Print Copy link

MAG is one of the leading real estate companies in the United Arab Emirates and is expanding into Switzerland for its first international project.

The energy efficient (Minergie label) project of 180 flats includes a fitness area, a children's playground and a co-working space, MAG said in a press release on Tuesday. The project, called Stabio Garden Living by KeturahExternal link , is being developed in collaboration with the Ticino-based A Group and is scheduled for completion in 2026.

It is the first international project for the Gulf-based luxury property developer. The developers believe that the Ticino municipality on the Italian border will have great potential as a result of the increase in the number of cross-border workers and the growth of businesses. Stabio is about a 20-minute drive from Lugano and an hour from Milan.

This new project in Switzerland follows the launch of "The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Creekside", which is part of the Keturah Resort, the luxury residential property Keturah Reserve and the emerging urban residential complex Keturah Downtown, all located in the urban area of Dubai.

The collaboration with the Ticino-based partner company will lead to "remarkable results and innovative solutions" that will "elevate residents' lifestyles and redefine the real estate sector worldwide", said MAG.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.









How we work

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link .

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to ...External link .

End of insertion





In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .