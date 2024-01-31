Zeno Promotes Global Reputation, Canada Leaders

(MENAFN- PRovoke) TORONTO - Zeno Group has promoted two senior leaders, Mark Shadle and Julie Georgas, naming them chief reputation strategist and Zeno Canada president respectively.



Currently global managing director of corporate affairs, Shadle will continue to lead the agency's corporate affairs practice, whose offerings include purpose and impact, employee engagement, executive positioning, C-suite consulting and issues/crisis management.



In his newly created role, Shadle will also spearhead the firm's new global study that compares C-suite and consumer expectations on today's societal issues.



Georgas, meantime, will oversee all Zeno Canada operations and develop growth strategies for the region, building on her seven years of leading the operation as managing director.



Georgas, who has spearheaded Zeno Canada's transformation, has grown her team to more than 40 people across three markets - Vancouver, Toronto and Quebec. Her role also is newly created.



Shadle and Georgas will continue to report to COO Nancy Ruscheinski.



“Mark and Julie embody Zeno's commitment to driving both impactful client work and a culture that invites all points of view and opens opportunities for talent to grow,” said global CEO Barby Siegel.“They have inspired colleagues and clients alike and have written many important chapters of Zeno's story with more to come as we continue to evolve and expand.”



