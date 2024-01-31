University Of Phoenix's Master Of Health Administration (MHA) Joins The CAHME Mentorship Circle

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SPRING HOUSE, PA, 19477, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) recognizes the University of Phoenix's Master of Health Administration (MHA) program as CAHME Mentorship Circle (CMC) Program. CMC designated programs engage in mentorship, best practice dissemination, and other activities that support continuous improvement in healthcare management education.

“CMC is not just an honor, it's a commitment to the field,” said Dr. Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, president and CEO of CAHME.

“Becoming a CMC Program means that the diverse voices of our students and faculty will contribute to a national dialogue to improve the effectiveness of all CAHME accredited programs," shared University of Phoenix College of Health Professions Associate Dean, Graduate Programs, Dr. Heather Steiness.

University of Phoenix's Master of Health Administration prepares early- to mid-careerists in the health sector, who desire to pursue a degree while employed, with the competencies necessary to grow professionally, facilitate cross-system transformation of the sector as driven by the Institute for Healthcare Improvement's (IHI) Triple Aim, and engage with their communities. The program aims to foster health sector leaders who are authentic, transparent, and creative – who think critically and with agility, comfortable at the intersection of industry expertise and academic scholarship.

“Being a CMS Program allows us to contribute to the continuous improvement of all CAHME accredited programs while continuing to evolve ours," stated Dr. Mark Johannsson, dean, College of Health Professions.

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has served the public interest by advancing the quality of healthcare management education globally. The 143 CAHME Accredited programs, and those that are in candidacy, the certified programs in population health management and in healthcare quality and safety are leading the field in setting the standards to advance the quality of healthcare management education.

CAHME works with leading academic programs and numerous healthcare practitioners to ensure that graduates entering the healthcare field have undergone an educational process meeting rigorous, measurable standards for effectiveness. The result is a formal academic education focusing on key competencies, plus practical experiences. This enables new graduates to quickly add value to an organization and grow into future leaders. CAHME is the only organization recognized by the Council on Higher Education Accreditation to grant accreditation to individual academic programs offering a professional master's degree in healthcare management education.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, skills-mapped curriculum for our bachelor's and master's degree programs, and a Career Services for Life® commitment help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix .

University of Phoenix MHA Program

