Gaurav Srivastava's Foundation Co-Hosts G20 Sideline Event Addressing Critical Global Food Security Challenges

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gaurav Srivastava

Gaurav Srivastava's Gaurav & Sharon Srivastava Foundation Co-hosts G20 Sideline Event Addressing Critical Global Food Security Challenges

ATLANTA , GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Regarding the summit, as global leaders gathered in Bali for the G20 summit, the Atlantic Council Global Food Security Forum occurred from November 12 to 13, 2022, at the Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Resort. This forum adopted a collaborative, cross-sector approach to tackle current global food security challenges and envision more resilient food systems and supply chains in the future.

During this forum, the foundation shared invaluable insights drawn from its impactful initiatives, with a primary focus on the critical intersection of food and energy security. With projections signaling the depletion of world oil reserves in less than 50 years, the foundation underscores the necessity for a comprehensive approach to ensure a harmonious balance between food production and energy consumption.

Gaurav Srivastava, the foundation's founder, underscores the staggering statistics associated with global food insecurity, urging leaders to acknowledge the immense resources required to address this crisis. The foundation is actively involved in confronting these challenges, recognizing that food insecurity impacts not only developing nations but also affluent countries.

Sharing her experiences and insights gained from extensive travels, Cindy McCain, the US permanent representative to the United Nations agencies in Rome, highlighted the effects of conflict, water scarcity, and extreme weather conditions on food security.

Bringing together international, regional, and local food security leaders, including government officials, corporate leaders, experts, and advocates, the forum provided a crucial platform for participants to contribute to shaping public policies, business practices, and media discourse amid the G20 momentum.

By co-hosting this G20 Sideline Event, the Gaurav & Sharon Srivastava Family Foundation aims to underscore the importance of international cooperation to fortify global food systems and alleviate hunger worldwide.

This event is not just an opportunity for leaders but an inclusive call to action for the media, the public, and interested parties. All are invited to engage in the event, actively participate in discussions, and contribute to the global conversation on food security. The foundation encourages individuals and organizations to join the movement and be part of the collective effort to ensure a world where no one goes to bed hungry.

The Gaurav & Sharon Srivastava Family Foundation envisions a world where communities, both local and global, are safe places that feel like home. As proud American citizens dedicated to serving others, Gaurav and Sharon bring a unique perspective to humanitarianism. Their backgrounds in international community service and solving financial and security-related challenges equip them to address the complex food and energy security conflicts we all face today.

In recognition of the profound impact that food security has on nations across the globe, the foundation emphasizes the need for a holistic approach to address immediate and long-term challenges associated with food security. The Harmony for Hunger initiative signifies a commitment to fostering international collaboration, creating a harmonious balance between food production and energy consumption, and ensuring a future where no one suffers from the pangs of hunger.

Join the Gaurav & Sharon Srivastava Family Foundation and its partners in the Harmony for Hunger G20 Sideline Event – a collective effort to make a difference and build a future where harmony prevails over hunger.

For more information about the foundation and its initiatives, please visit









Jon Smith

News Live

email us here