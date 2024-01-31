Turkish Football Federation plans for new VAR system in Super Lig starting February

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Mustafa Erogut, Vice President of the Turkish Football Federation (TFF), announced plans for a new system aimed at enhancing transparency in referee decisions through the Video Assistant Referee System (VAR).



Speaking at a press conference in Ankara, Erogut outlined that the federation is actively developing mechanisms to enable the public to access video footage of referee decisions reviewed via VAR.



The anticipated rollout of this initiative is slated for Week 26 of the Trendyol Super Lig 2023-24 season, set to commence on February 18.



Erogut emphasized that the TFF is drawing inspiration from the Spanish La Liga tournament's model, where VAR recordings of matches are made accessible to viewers. A comprehensive statement detailing the implementation process will be issued by the federation following the completion of the testing phase.



Additionally, VAR referee Mustafa Ilker Coskun provided insights into the Semi-Automatic Offside System during the press briefing. Coskun elucidated that each stadium hosting Super Lig matches is equipped with ten high-resolution cameras, facilitating real-time transmission of images to the VAR center.



This technological advancement significantly streamlines the review process for contentious decisions, including the prompt dissemination of animations to broadcasting networks.

