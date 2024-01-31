Singer India Introduces The M3330 Sewing Machine In India To Strengthen The Company's Fashion Maker Portfolio

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 31st January 2024, India: Singer India Limited, a company with a 170-year legacy and a leading manufacturer of sewing machines and home appliances, announced the launch of its global bestseller - M 330, with an iconic Blue color, exclusively on Amazon India.



The M3330 strengthens and adds value to the company's strong fashion maker portfolio. Singer India is confident that the future growth of the fashion maker line will dominantly occur in the online space, with the new segment of customers who are essentially into crafting, sewing, and becoming DIY enthusiasts, wanting to make purchases for easy to use and good-looking products with easy and convenient payment options. The company's fashion maker line has also been witnessing a steady growth in offline channels, especially in the southern market. To support the learning of the craft of sewing and stitching, which the company believes is an important life skill just - it is offering, with every purchase of M 3330, complimentary online sewing classes valued at Rs. 2,500, allowing the customers to learn the craft anytime and anywhere.



The Singer M3330 offers a comprehensive sewing solution equipped with 97 stitch applications and an exceptionally powerful 70W motor enabling 800 stitches per minute. Its user-friendly design and advanced features ensure a highly customized stitching experience, making it convenient to be used by both beginners and professionals. In addition to its advanced features, the M3330 offers added value to customers. The machine can be purchased with easy EMI options and comes with a 2-year warranty, supplemented by after-sales services including a free home demonstration. Priced at Rs. 17,999 on Amazon India, M330 will target the rising community of DIY enthusiasts, within a market projected to reach USD 979,880 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 4.4%. (source: Valuates Reports).



The launch on Amazon also highlights the strategic role that digital e-commerce will play in shaping the future trajectory of the brand. So far, select models of the fashion maker portfolio are available on two of the largest ecommerce players and the company has witnessed a steady increase in sales across the two channels.



Said, Rakesh Khanna, Managing Director, and Vice Chairman of Singer India, "Singer India is embarking on a journey of growth and progress, we are introducing global bestsellers and innovative machines very soon equipped with state-of-the-art technology to strengthen our market share. With our existing fashion maker line witnessing robust growth, the introduction of the M3330, which has done well globally will add strength to our Indian portfolio and with this we have brought home a machine which has made sewing enthusiasts across key markets appreciate the ease and convenience of using the machine."



He further added, we are placing a strong emphasis on fortifying our digital strategy, with this launch, we have the confidence in reaching to a younger audience who are looking out for products which are designed well, are functional and easy to use. With its iconic blue color and an exclusive debut on e-commerce platform, we are confident that this will evoke a strong desire among the younger set of audience aspiring to embrace the art of stitching and sewing."



As the first big launch for the year, Singer India unveiled the launch campaign with an exciting teaser on Instagram, Facebook, X, LinkedIn and Youtube followed by the official launch video on Amazon Instagram, Facebook, X, Youtube and LinkedIn. To further generate buzz and excitement which the machine has already managed to receive in India, Singer India plans to launch a contest #TurnOldtoBold across their official Instagram, Facebook and X handles.



About Singer India: Singer India Limited is a renowned consumer durables company with a proud heritage spanning 170 years. Established in 1851, the company has been at the forefront of manufacturing and selling sewing machines globally. With a diversified portfolio of sewing products, small domestic appliances, and consumer durables, Singer India remains committed to its legacy of delivering world-class products and exceptional customer experiences. Headquartered in New Delhi, Singer India operates through an extensive network of showrooms, distribution channels, and after-sales service centers across the country.

