China Switched On Its Artificial Sun And It Burned Five Times Hotter Than Our Actual Sun

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST) is located west of Shanghai and is a nuclear fusion facility that is designed to hopefully one day create 'unlimited clean energy.

Officials decided to ring in 2022 with a test of the machine and it managed to reach temperatures of up to 70 million degrees Celsius.

To understand just how hot that is, our Sun, the one that Earth rotates around in the solar system, only burns at roughly 15 million degrees C.

That means China's EAST machine can burn almost five times hotter than the thing that is literally keeping everyone on Earth alive.

South China Morning Post has revealed the latest test lasted 1,056 seconds, or 17 minutes, 36 seconds.

The test started in December and will last until June this year.

Gong Xianzu, a researcher at the Institute of Plasma Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, told Xinhua News Agency:“The recent operation lays a solid scientific and experimental foundation towards the running of a fusion reactor.”

Institute of Plasma Physics director Song Yuntao added:“[The experiment] once again challenged the world record. We have comprehensively validated the technology, driving it a major step forward from basic research to engineering applications.”

