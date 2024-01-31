New Covent Garden Market Appoints Sunny Side Up

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - New Covent Garden Market, the largest wholesale fruit, vegetable and flower market in the UK, has appointed Sunny Side Up as its retained agency after a competitive pitch.



The market is managed by Covent Garden Market Authority and has operated from its current site in London since 1974. The market used by the independent retail, hospitality and foodservice industries to source fresh fruit and vegetables, fine foods and flowers, foliage, plants and sundries from around the world.



Sunny Side Up's brief covers a range of corporate, trade and consumer communications activities. The account will be led by managing director Zoe Ward-Waring with strategy and creative by agency founder Nick Woods, reporting to senior communications manager Ruth Thornett and press officer Tommy Leighton.



Leighton said:“As an 800-year old brand, we are of course proud of our history and heritage, but our present and future are equally, if not more interesting. We are one of the leading foodie hubs in the country, the South East's home of premium fresh food and flowers and a place where some of the most passionate, experienced and expert wholesalers of fresh produce ply their trade daily.



“We want to work with an agency that understands our idiosyncrasies, with the capability of developing smart strategies, fun creative and the energy to deliver. Sunny Side Up showed us all of these attributes and more throughout the pitch process.”



Ward-Waring added:“New Covent Garden Market is not just a much-loved part of national food history, it is a key part of our future too, through both the consistent excellence of the markets themselves, and through the Food Exchange, already home to some of the country's most creative and innovative food and drinks brands.



“We've been hugely successfully with fresh product and food brands like Charlie Bigham's , Driscoll's , British Cherries and Cheesegeek. It is fantastic to now add New Covent Garden Market to our portfolio and to play a part in the story of this fantastic institution.”

