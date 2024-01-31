Kochi Water Metro Services Delayed In Four Stations Due To Shortage Of Boats

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kochi: The service of the Kochi Water Metro has been delayed despite the completion of stations due to a shortage of boats. The services from Kochi city to the Island regions have not started due to a lack of boats. The service is delayed despite the completion of four stations. The Cochin Shipyard responded that they would hand over the remaining 11 boats by May.

The water metro service became a hit with 1 million passengers in 6 months. Out of the completion of nine stations, only 5 are in service. The construction of the water metro stations at Chittoor, Mulavukkad, Elur, and Cheranallur is complete; however, the services are delayed.

The initial setback stemmed from COVID-19, which caused delays in various projects, including the construction of essential infrastructure.

It was agreed that at least 17 boats would be handed over within the last month. However, instead of 23 boats, the shipyard has handed over only 12 so far. The construction of Fort Kochi, Kumbalam, and Willingdon Island

Water metro stations are also progressing rapidly. The water metro has clarified that the service to Chittoor will be started as soon as the boats are available.

Cochin Shipyard has responded to concerns over boat delivery delays, stating that one boat will be delivered within the next two months. They also committed to delivering all 23 boats in the first phase by May. The clarification comes after boats were recently handed over from the Cochin Shipyard to Ayodhya. However, Cochin Shipyard refuted claims that the boats intended for the Kochi Water Metro project were among those sent to Ayodhya.