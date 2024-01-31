Kazakhstan, Romania Bring Up TRACECA Development

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 30. Minister of
Transport of Kazakhstan Marat Karabayev has met with State
Counselor for the Prime Minister of Romania Florin Spataru in
Brussels, Trend reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed cooperation in the
fields of civil aviation and road transport, the signing of
bilateral documents during the visit of the Kazakh delegation to
Romania, and the development of the Trans-Caspian International
Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor) and TRACECA.
Karabayev invited Romanian investors to jointly implement
infrastructure projects in the transport sector.
In turn, Florin Spataru expressed interest in the further
development of trade and economic relations between Kazakhstan and
Romania.
In addition, the Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan invited
Florin Spataru and a delegation from Romania to the New Silkway
Forum, which will be held in June this year in Astana.
Meanwhile, the TRACECA International Program has been operating
since 1993 and aims to reduce the delivery time of goods from Asia
to Europe and vice versa by 2–2.5 times compared to sea transport
routes –up to 12–14 days.
Moreover, the Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade
route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several
countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the
traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.
The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries
such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes
through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before
reaching Europe.
The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the
eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the
longer maritime routes.
Furthermore, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Romania
amounted to $2.6 billion from January through November 2023.
Exports from Kazakhstan to Romania during the above period amounted
to $2.5 billion, and imports from Romania to Kazakhstan amounted to
$101 million.
MENAFN31012024000187011040ID1107790359
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.