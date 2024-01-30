AGMC Unleash Power And Precision With All-New BMW X2 M35i Xdrive At Hankook 24H Dubai Race

(MENAFN- Mid-East)



New premium compact model combines motorsport DNA with everyday practicality 300hp engine, extroverted M styling and high performance underscores this Sports Activity Coupe

DUBAI, UAE: AGMC, the official importer of BMW Group vehicles for Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, unveiled the highly anticipated all-new BMW X2 M35i xDrive at the prestigious Hankook 24H Dubai race on the weekend.

The launch, which took place at the BMW Fan Zone of the motorsport venue, provided a thrilling opportunity for racing enthusiasts and a backdrop for BMW fans to witness the first public appearance of the model in the region.

The BMW X2, a vehicle concept that introduced the Sports Activity Coupé (SAC) for the premium compact segment, has now evolved into a more distinctive, sportier, and forward-looking second generation. With its significantly larger dimensions and a pronounced coupé silhouette, it offers a unique mix of sportiness and everyday practicality.

The BMW X2 M35i xDrive – with its distinctive design and outstanding performance – boasts a powerful 221 kW (300 hp) engine with 400 Nm torque and a precise chassis and suspension setup for an unparalleled driving experience. Its M Twin Power Turbo engine, adaptive M suspension, and high-performance M Sport braking system guarantee the signature M on-road feels.

Sprinting from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.4 seconds, the Sports Activity Coupe's fuel consumption tested for a mean 7.7 to 8 litres per 100km, the ultra-sporty model offers a direct and powerful drive.

“We're thrilled to unveil the dynamic X2 M35i xDrive at the Hankook 24H Dubai race, a setting that truly matches the spirit and energy of this high-performance car,” said Ayhan Olcer, Managing Director, Albatha Automotive Group LLC.“This Sports Activity Coupe redefines the boundaries of performance and luxury, while creating an immersive and comfortable driving environment. The M DNA in this model goes beyond the surface, representing the pinnacle of high-performance versions within the BMW X2 range.

“The exterior of the BMW X2 M35i xDrive is characterised by extroverted M styling, showcased by 21′′ M light alloy Y-spoke 874 M Bicolour wheels and an illuminated kidney grille. The M Sport package enhances driving dynamics with dark accents, and the available range of colours include Frozen Portimao Blue, Alpine White solid, Skyscraper Grey metallic, Black Sapphire metallic, and Fire Red metallic.

Inside the cabin, the BMW X2 M35i xDrive presents a luxurious experience with M Alcantara and Veganza leather combinations. Owners can control their music, navigation and vehicle settings using the BMW Live Cockpit Professional and Operating System 9. The M sport seats guarantee an ideal seating position, while the panoramic glass sunroof adds to the open-top atmosphere in every seat. Prioritising safety and convenience, the vehicle sports features like the BMW head-up display – which offers driving relevant info directly into your field of view – Driving Assistant Professional, Parking Assistant Plus and the High-beam Assistant.

With its BMW Digital Key Plus, you can also use your smartphone as the vehicle key and share it digitally with up to 5 people. It also adapts the vehicle interior to your preferences, depending on the individual personal profile.

One of the standout aspects of the BMW X2 M35i xDrive is its four exhaust tailpipes, optional M sport seats, and M-specific aerodynamic components, clearly indicating its status as a BMW M model. The vehicle, manufactured in the Regensburg plant in Germany, comes with an array of features under the BMW EfficientDynamics umbrella, including Brake Energy Regeneration, Automatic Start/Stop function, and an optimised aerodynamic design.

The motorsport DNA of M models differentiates it from the mainstream BMW vehicles, characterised by dynamically sporty driving experiences and powerful performance figures. The BMW X2 M35i xDrive is one of the most high-performance versions of the BMW X2, with its M-style driving dynamics, agility and precision emphasising its M genes.

The 19th edition of the Hankook 24H Dubai Race, with its second-largest 24-hour race grid in the world, provided the perfect backdrop for the debut of the BMW X2 M35i xDrive. The BMW Fan Zone and VIP lounge in the paddock added to the excitement, offering fans an immersive experience.