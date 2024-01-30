Hong Kong Proposes New National Security Law

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Saying the move is necessary because of“barbaric and gross interference from foreign governments and politicians in China's internal affairs,” Hong Kong is preparing to add a new National Security Law on top of the existing 2020 version.

The Hong Kong government has started a public consultation until February 28 for the legislation of a new National Security Law, which covers five offenses including treason, sedition, theft of state secrets, sabotage activities and external interference.

The government reportedly targets to have the new law passed before the current legislative term ends in July.



In a consultation paper issued on Tuesday, it said the existing National Security Law, which targets four types of offenses, including secession, subversion, terrorist activities and collusion with foreign powers, cannot fully cope with national security risks faced by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) in recent years.

It also said some external forces have subsidized local organizations to launch various kinds of so-called resistance activities under the guises of“fighting for rights” and“monitoring of human rights.”

It said the forces seeking to endanger the security of China and Hong Kong have continued to make use of so-called artistic creations released through media including publications, music, films, arts and culture, and online games, as a disguise to disseminate messages that promote resistance against the central and Hong Kong governments, advocate“Hong Kong independence” or subvert Chinese state power using a“soft resistance” approach.



According to the proposed law, the secretary for security will have the power to prohibit for national security reasons, by order published in the Gazette, the operation of any“political organizations and bodies” in Hong Kong.

Ronny Tong, an Executive Council member, said on January 26 that the definition of political organizations will be a key discussion topic for the Article 23 legislation.

