World Premiere Of Music Comedy 'A Hip Hop Story' To Open America's Largest Black Film Festival

Star-Studded Red Carpet Gala Marks the Grand Opening of the 32nd Pan African Film & Arts Festival in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, the Pan African Film & Arts Festival (PAFF) announced that the world premiere of the music comedy A HIP HOP STORY will kick off its 32nd festival. Once again, PAFF will host a dazzling red carpet gala featuring an array of renowned celebrities, filmmakers, and cultural luminaries setting the stage for a two-week-long celebration of Black culture, storytelling, and creativity. PAFF will present an unforgettable evening filled with the glitz, glamour, and the magic of cinema with a red carpet of veritable who's who of the entertainment industry, with stars from Hollywood and the global film community coming together to support the festival's mission of showcasing diverse voices and stories.Produced by Affion Crockett (Wild 'N Out, Black-ish) the new comedy A Hip Hop Story stars Crockett alongside Cedric the Entertainer, Damaine Radcliff (Glory Road, Rambo: Last Blood), Jevin Smith, Damien Dante Wayans, Lil Rel Howery, Wayne Brady, Lil Mama, and Norm Nixon, Jr.Opening Night will take place on Wednesday, February 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the Writers Guild Theater in Beverly Hills. Confirmed guests include Crockett, Cedric the Entertainer, Damaine Radcliff, Jevin Smith, Damien Dante Wayans, Lil Rel Howery, Wayne Brady, Lil Mama, Norm Nixon, Jr. alongside Hollywood's biggest names, as well as prominent figures from Black Hollywood, cultural luminaries, and politicians, including actor and activist Danny Glover.Presented by Color Creative, the screening will feature an introduction by the filmmakers and special guests and be followed by a private Opening Night Party.An encore screening will take place at the Cinemark Baldwin Hills and XD on Friday, February 16. Tickets for PAFF's full program will be available beginning Monday, January 29.Directed by Radcliff, and written by Crockett, the film is a social commentary on the state of hip hop culture. A yoga posing rap mogul tells the greatest story of the time he joined forces with a few of rap music's elite performers to attempt to save hip hop from its state of 9-1-1.A Hip Hop Story is produced by Crockett, Radcliff, Charlie Mack, and Talitha Watkins, and will be distributed by AMCi distribution (Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour and Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce).A Hip Hop Story will kick off PAFF's two week celebration that will take place February 6-19, 2024. Now in its 32nd year, PAFF is returning to the Cinemark Baldwin Hills and XD and the adjacent Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza will once again feature the PAFF ArtFest with over 100 established and emerging fine artists and quality craftspeople from all over the Black Diaspora.This year's film festival features over 200 films from 54 countries, in 28 languages, including 68 World and 25 North American premieres. Of the films selected for the Festival, 49% are helmed by female, queer or non-binary filmmakers. Tickets and passes are on sale now at paff.For A Hip Hop Story photos and still visit paff/pressroom.For general information visit paff.For photos and press materials visit paff/pressroom.To request accreditation, please go to paff/pressroom.Hashtags: #PAFF and #PAFFNowTwitter: @PAFFNowInstagram: @PAFFNowFacebook: facebook/PAFFNowAbout the Pan African Film & Arts FestivalThe 32nd Pan African Film & Arts Festival (PAFF) makes its return to Los Angeles February 6-19, 2024 at the Cinemark Baldwin Hills XD and Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza to present and showcase a broad spectrum of Black creative works, particularly those that reinforce positive images and help to destroy negative stereotypes of Africans and African-Americans.Since 1992, as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, PAFF has remained dedicated to the promotion of Black stories and images through the exhibition of film, visual art, and other creative expression. Today, PAFF is one of the largest and most prestigious Black film festivals in the U.S. and attracts local, national, and international audiences. In addition, it is an Oscar-qualifying festival for animation and live-action films, and one of the largest Black History Month events in America.PAFF is supported in part by the City of Los Angeles, Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, LA Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson, LA Councilmember Curren Price, LA Councilmember Heather Hutt, LA County Department of Arts and Culture, the LA County COVID-19 Arts Relief Fund administered by the LA County Department of Arts and Culture, Senator Steve Bradford, and Senator Lola Smallwood-Cuevas.The 2024 PAFF is possible through the generous support of sponsors including Color Creative, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Stocker Street Creative, Disney, Andscape, BET+, Paramount Pictures, National Geographic, Black Alliance for Justice Immigration, Cal State University, Los Angeles.For more information, please visit paff.

