Ukrainian Defense Forces Repel Nearly 60 Enemy Attacks In Five Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian defense forces repelled nearly 60 enemy attacks in five sectors of the front in the past 24 hours. In the Marinka sector, a number of invaders' military vehicles were destroyed, 13 enemy assaults were repelled on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its evening update posted on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

Throughout the day, 78 combat engagements took place.

The Ukrainian Air Force hit 11 Russian manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters, as well as two enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

The Russian army carried out 5 missile attacks and 63 airstrikes, as well as 39 MLRS attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops used munitions containing poisonous chemicals five times in the Tavria sector yesterday.

Photo: AFU Ground Forces