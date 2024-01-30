(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MINNEAPOLIS-SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, USA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims is appealing to the family of a Navy Ship-Submarine-Shipyard Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma anywhere in Minnesota to please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste anytime at 866-714-6466 to discuss compensation. Depending on the specifics of how a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos-compensation might be millions of dollars as attorney Erik Karst is always more than happy to discuss.

The group says, "If you or your loved one is a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma in Minnesota-please start the financial compensation process as soon as possible. Because mesothelioma is so aggressive it is vital the person with this rare cancer talk to a lawyer who knows what they are doing. When we talk about mesothelioma and Navy Veterans-the reason we mention shipyards is many of them spent months or even a year plus at a shipyard while their ship or submarine was undergoing repairs or a retrofit.

"The reason we suggest attorney Erik Karst to a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Minnesota or their family is because he how so much experience assisting people like this-and because he and his team produce significant compensation results for their clients. Before the family of a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Minnesota hires a law firm to assist with compensation-please call attorney Erik Karst at 866-714-6466. We are certain you will be glad you did."

The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center is also appealing to a Navy Veteran or worker who had significant exposure to asbestos before 1983 and who now has lung cancer anywhere in Minnesota to please call them at 866-714-6466 about compensation. A compensation settlement for a person like this might be hundreds of thousands of dollars, and for Veterans there might also be VA Benefits.



The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma in Minneapolis, Saint Paul, Rochester, Duluth, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth, Saint Cloud or anywhere else in Minnesota.

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in Minnesota or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466-"we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations."

