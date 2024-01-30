Scottish island experiences 3.3-magnitude earthquake

(MENAFN) The Isle of Mull in the Inner Hebrides experienced an earthquake, as reported by the British Geological Survey (BGS).



The quake, measuring 3.3 magnitude, occurred at 7:30 pm on Monday.



The seismic activity was felt not only on the Isle of Mull but also on surrounding islands and the mainland, particularly within a radius of approximately 31 miles (50km) from the epicenter.



Residents reported various sensations during the earthquake, with some stating that "the whole house creaked," others noting that "all the windows and doors rattled," and some even feeling that "the sofa seemed to vibrate."



Additional accounts shared with the British Geological Survey (BGS) included descriptions such as "thought someone had crashed into the house" and "it was like a large explosion nearby".



The earthquake's epicenter was located in the northwest of the Isle of Mull, near the village of Dervaig.



A civilian said in a post on social media platform X: "Anyone else here on the Isle of Mull think we've had a couple of earth tremors this evening? Like a rumbling train in a tunnel and lasting for a good number of seconds."



Another individual posted: "We heard a weird bang and the glasses and plates in the dresser started rattling."

