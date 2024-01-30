Gallant says Israeli troops to imminently take action near Lebanon border

(MENAFN) Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced on Monday that Israeli troops will “very soon go into action” near the country's northern border with Lebanon, amidst escalating tensions amid the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza.



Gallant informed troops stationed near the border with the besieged Gaza Strip that additional forces were also being deployed to Israel's northern region.



“They will very soon go into action... so the forces in the north are reinforced,” Gallant stated.



He stated that reservists would be gradually mobilized "to prepare and come ready" for forthcoming operations.



Since the commencement of hostilities between Hamas and Israel on October 7, the border between Lebanon and Israel has witnessed frequent exchanges of fire between the Israeli military and Hezbollah, the Iran-backed movement that supports Hamas.



On Monday, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for at least 12 attacks on Israeli military positions near the border, utilizing Iranian-manufactured Falaq-1 and Burkan missiles.



Later in the day, the Israeli military confirmed that it conducted airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.



“The targets included Hezbollah’s infrastructure and an observation post located in the southern Lebanese areas of Markaba, Taybeh, and Maroun Al-Ras,” the army stated in a declaration.

