Forced Evacuation Announced In Two More Communities Of Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Coordination Headquarters has approved a decision on forced evacuation of civilians from the Marinka and Ocheretyne communities of the Donetsk region.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin, who took part in a meeting of the Coordination Headquarters for the mandatory evacuation of the population under martial law, Ukrinform reports with reference to the administration's website .

According to him, participants in the meeting, which was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk, focused on the number of evacuated people, discussed the status of evacuation routes and cash payments to IDPs.

"We approved a decision on the forced evacuation from villages in the Marinka territorial community (Antonivka, Illinka, Zoriane, Oleksandropil, Zhelanne Druhe) and the Ocheretyne territorial community (Mezhove, Voskhod, Novoselivka Persha and Zhelanne)," the regional governor said.

He once again reminded that mandatory evacuation was announced throughout the region, and forced evacuation was announced for the frontline communities.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, 67 children were evacuated from the frontline communities of Toretsk, Marinka and Ocheretyne.

Between February 26, 2022 and January 2024, about 1.357 million civilians were evacuated from the territory of Donetsk region. Among them are 163,520 children and about 42,650 people with disabilities.

Currently, about 524,000 people remain in the region.

The Donetsk region is under constant Russian shelling. Almost every day the enemy kills and injures civilians, destroys residential and administrative buildings, energy and infrastructure facilities. Donetsk region has the longest front line of about 300 kilometers.