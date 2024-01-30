In Kherson Region, Parents Refuse To Take 95 Children Out Of Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kherson region, more than 1,500 children have been evacuated since September due to constant shelling, and another 95 remain in a dangerous security situation. Parents refuse to take them out.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Due to the constant shelling, the Kherson Regional Defense Council decided to mandatorily and later forcibly evacuate families with children. In this way, since September, we have managed to evacuate more than 1,500 children from 34 settlements in the region. However, another 95 children remain in communities where the security situation is unfavorable. Parents refuse to take them out," the Kherson Regional Military Administration said.

They assure that despite this, work in this direction continues and "families are explained the consequences of their recklessness."

"The evacuation is carried out free of charge by bus and train on the Kherson-Khmelnytskyi and Kherson-Lviv routes. At the final stop, representatives of the Coordination Center for Civilian Support, the volunteer community of 'Medical and Psychological Assistance' and 'Ukrposhta' make all the necessary cash payments," the Kherson Regional Military Administration added.

Fire kills twoin Zhytomyr region

'ADRA', 'Helping to Leave', 'Help People', 'Vostok SOS', 'Proliska' and other NGOs are also actively helping with the evacuation of people from the Kherson region.

In total, in 2023, almost 32,300 residents of the de-occupied Kherson region were moved to safer places, including more than 4,500 children and 250 people with reduced mobility.

As reported, the Russian army shelled an agricultural enterprise in the Kherson region at night.