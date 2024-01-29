Martyrs' Day 2024: Remembering Mahatma Gandhi On His Death Anniversary

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "January 30 marks the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi-the father of the nation-who was assassinated on this day by Nathuram Vinayak Godse in 1948, just five months and 15 days after the country gained independence from British Rule the 76th death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, here's a look at some facts about Bapu:Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi-the legendary advocate of peace and non-violence-was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar. At the age of 13, he was married to Kasturba. He was trained in the law at the Inner Temple in London. In 1983 he moved to South Africa to represent an Indian merchant in a lawsuit. There he lived for 21 years. During his stay in South Africa, he first employed non-violent resistance in a campaign for civil rights Read | The time is right for another global Gandhian momentIn 1915, he returned to India and soon started organizing farmers and urban labourers to protest against discrimination. He initiated the Satyagraha and Ahimsa movements against the British colonial rule. His non-violent approach and his ability to win people over with love and tolerance had a profound impact on civil rights movements not only dedicated his life to India's struggle for freedom but also led nationwide campaigns against untouchability and poverty. He was also an advocate of women's rights Read | Measuring Gandhi's relevance in the digital ageOn January 30, 1948, when he was on his way to address an evening prayer meeting (around 5:17 pm) at Birla Bhavan, Delhi along with his grandnieces, Nathuram Godse – a Hindu nationalist – fired three bullets into his chest. According to records, he died instantly.

Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary 2024: SignificanceMahatma Gandhi is known across the globe for practicing peace and non-violence. His birth anniversary-October 2-is observed as International Day of Non-Violence. In 2007, the United Nations General Assembly designated the day to honour Gandhi's principles. On this day, awareness is raised about the significance of non-violence and its role in promoting peace, harmony, and unity worldwide Read | Why Mahatma Gandhi never won the Nobel Peace despite being nominated 5 times?Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary 2024: QuotesHere are some of the most inspirational quotes by Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation:

“The greatness of humanity is not in being human but in being humane.”“An eye for an eye will only make the whole world blind.”“Earth provides enough to satisfy every man's needs, but not every man's greed.”You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is like an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty.”“Service which is rendered without joy helps neither the servant nor the served.”“A man is but a product of his thoughts. What he thinks he becomes.”“Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes.”“Man is supposed to be the maker of his destiny. It is only partly true. He can make his destiny, only in so far as he is allowed by the Great Power.”



