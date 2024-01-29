Maria Raymundo, PT, DPT, WCC, OMS Caritas Coach, A Physical Therapist With Stanford Health Care

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

A top professional in the field of physical therapy, Dr. Raymundo is the Wound Ostomy Department Manager at Stanford Health Care - TriValley in Pleasanton, California.

After graduating with her Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Therapy from Our Lady of Fatima University in 2000, she went on to further her training by receiving her Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from the A.T. Still University of Health Sciences in 2014. Later, she completed her training in wound and skin care, as well as ostomy and fistula management at the Wound Care Education Institute, and is currently on course to complete her diabetic wound management training at the same institution in 2024.

Physical therapy (PT), also known as physiotherapy, is one of the allied health professions that, by using evidence-based kinesiology, electrotherapy, shockwave modality, exercise prescription, joint mobilization, and health education, treats conditions such as chronic or acute pain, soft tissue injuries, cartilage damage, arthritis, gait disorders, and physical impairments typically of musculoskeletal, cardiopulmonary, neurological, and endocrinological origins. Physical therapy is used to improve a patient's physical functions through physical examination, diagnosis, prognosis, physical intervention, rehabilitation, and patient education. It is practiced by physical therapists (known as physiotherapists in many countries).

