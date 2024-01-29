Family Pension: Now Women Government Employees Can Nominate Children Over Their Spouse

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Department of Pensions and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) on Sunday said the Centre has allowed women government employees and pensioners to nominate their children for receiving family pension over their spouse, the family pension was granted to the surviving spouse and the children, other family members became eligible only after the death of the spouse, the DoPPW said in a statement.

"The DoPPW has introduced an amendment to the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 2021, allowing female government employees or pensioners to grant family pension to their eligible child/children after their own demise, in place of their spouse," PTI quoted MoS for Personnel Jitendra Singh as saying The amendment will address situations where marital discord leads to divorce proceedings or cases filed under laws such as the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, Dowry Prohibition Act or the Indian Penal Code, the minister said further said the amendment is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policy of giving just and legitimate rights to women functionaries in every sector "In a path-breaking decision with far-reaching socio-economic impact and in keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policy to provide equitable rights to women, the government has amended the long-standing established rule, thereby granting the woman employee the right to nominate her son or daughter for family pension, instead of her husband as has been the practice so far." the statement read

The female government employee or pensioner must make a written request to the concerned head of office, stating that family pension should be granted to her eligible child/children in precedence to her spouse, in the event of her death during the ongoing proceedings, the DoPPW said."If the female government servant or pensioner passes away during the proceedings, the family pension will be disbursed accordingly," the statement said If a woman employee is survived by a widower with no eligible child, the family pension will be payable to the widower, the statement read case, if the widower is the guardian of a minor child or a child suffering from a mental disorder, the family pension will be payable to the widower, as long as he remains the guardian. Once the child attains majority and remains eligible for family pension, it will be payable directly to the child For cases where the deceased female government servant or pensioner is survived by a widower and children who have attained majority but are still eligible for family pension, the family pension will be payable to such children, the statement added minister said that the government has taken this initiative after several representations from women officials and pensioners asking if it was possible to nominate children before the spouse in cases where divorce proceedings are underway or domestic violence cases are pending against the spouse.



