Kroger Gives the Scoop on Big Game Favorites

CINCINNATI, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR ) is sharing its Big Game playbook, revealing dips are playing quarterback along with a lineup of game-winning favorites like Home Chef fried chicken, fresh snacks and DIY recipes sure to please any football fan.

"Dips are more than a game day staple this year, they are the real MVP," said Juan De Paoli, vice president of Our Brands for Kroger. "From cheesy to plant-based options, we're covering the spread for the Big Game. No matter who you root for, we are here with fresh Home Chef fried chicken, appetizers, chips, drinks and all the watch party essentials to ensure there are no fumbles at the snack table."

With these delectable dips, the only audible fans will be calling is their favorite fresh

or salty

dipper. Check out these easy and affordable fan favorites to win over guests:



Private Selection® Candied Jalapeno & Bacon Cream Cheese Dip

Kroger® Brand French Onion Sour Cream Dip & Spread

Simple Truth® Hatch Chile Black Bean Dip

Kroger® Brand Medium Monterey Jack Queso Cheese Dip

Private Selection® Gruyere and Caramelized Onion Dip

Simple Truth® Plant Based

Tzatziki Cauliflower Dip

Private Selection® Buffalo Style Chicken Dip

Simple Truth Organic® Pineapple

Habanero Salsa Private Selection® Creamy Jalapeno Dip

No game day menu is complete without Home Chef's better-than-ever new fried chicken, now hand-dipped with a great signature flavor and tremendous crunch, along with Kroger's Our Brands roster of playmakers, including:





Home Chef Pizzas

Made in-store fresh salsa

and

fresh guacamole

Murray's Cheese Trays

Kroger® Brand Stone Ground Corn Cupz® Tortilla Chips

Fresh Shrimp Bowls

Kroger® Brand Veggie Tray with Dip

and Fresh Cut Fruit



Kroger® Brand Breaded Mozzarella Cheese Sticks BIG Deal!

Fan Favorites Brews and more

For fans looking to make their own plays, Kroger's Fresh Lane

is here to help tackle the pregame prep with homemade dip recipes , snack boards

and better-for-you homegate options .

To save more for game day, shop directly from Kroger's digital ad

with new deals every Wednesday and at Kroger

or the Kroger app with more than $500 in savings available every week in digital coupons.

Customers can get these game day favorites

and more

in-store or through Kroger Pickup

and Delivery

offering the same fresh products at the same low prices no matter how they shop. Save even more with

Boost by Kroger

Plus , the delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99.



Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® eligible cardmembers may now redeem a free one-year, next-day Boost membership or cardholders who are current annual Boost members may receive a free one-year extension of their next-day Boost membership. To learn more and redeem this Kroger Rewards World Elite Mastercard® cardmember offer visit the Boost Membership Benefits page .



*The creditor and issuer of the

Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® is U.S. Bank National Association, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated.

About Kroger

At The

Kroger

Co. (NYSE: KR ), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human SpiritTM. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of

banner names , serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our

newsroom

and

investor relations

site.

