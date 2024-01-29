Iran's Legendary Singer Mohammad Reza Shajarian Dies

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Master singer, classical Persian musician, and composer Mohammad Reza Shajarian died in Tehran on Thursday aged 80.

He passed away from complications due to a long-standing battle with kidney cancer.

He had served as a musician for 50 years, he reportedly sang in support of Iran's Islamic Revolution in 1979 but was banned in 2009 from concerts due to his anti-government protests and encouragements.

He previously had announced, that he was battling the cancer for 15 years.

While being banned from concerts inside the country, he used to travel abroad especially to the United States for entertaining his fans.

Throughout his career, he received several awards, including two awards from the United Nations for his contribution to classical Persian music and keeping the tradition alive.

