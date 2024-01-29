Azerbaijanis In Czech Republic Protest Against Armenian Mine Terror

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
On January 28, a cultural action of Azerbaijanis living in this
country was held on one of the central squares of the Czech capital
Namesti Republika (Náměstí Republiky), Azernews reports, citing Azertac.
The action aimed to draw public attention in this European
country to the problem of Armenia's mine terror, the devastating
consequences of the Armenian occupation in the territory of
Azerbaijan, the double standards of several European states about
Azerbaijan, and the hopes of the Western Azerbaijani Community. The
action was initiated and organized by the Union of Czech
Azerbaijanis.
The action was attended not only by representatives of the
Azerbaijani Diaspora but also by Czech citizens who share our
concerns.
Head of the organisation, Farid Amiraliyev, said in an interview
with Azertac that Azerbaijanis living in the country through such
actions inform both the Czech public and citizens of third
countries living here about the injustice faced by our people
during the years of occupation, which continues at present.
The participants in the action handed out booklets and leaflets
to passersby on the square and answered their questions. Photos
reflecting Armenia's mine terror, as well as the 30-year
occupation, recently ended by the victorious army of Azerbaijan,
were presented on easels.
Attempts by the Armenian Diaspora to have the action cancelled
at Prague City Hall proved futile.
MENAFN29012024000195011045ID1107780303
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.