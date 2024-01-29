M360 ICT Wins Global Change Makers Awards 2024

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: M360 ICT won the Global Change Makers Awards 2024 at a grand ceremony held in Bangkok on January 24.

M360 ICT won the award under the category-Tech and Innovation-thanks to its contribution to tech and innovation in the travel and tourism sector of Bangladesh. Fahim Shariar, CEO of M360 ICT received the award on behalf of the organisation.

Earlier, M360 ICT was dubbed the Champion under the Tourism and Hospitality category of BASIS National ICT Awards 2022, the Commonwealth Partnership Summit and Business Awards 2023, and the South Asian Business Excellence Awards 2023, among others.

Currently, M360 ICT is working with Artificial Intelligence (AI) as it is in efforts to show its credibility in different sectors along with travel and tourism, said a release.

Professor Dr Mahbubul Haque Joardar is the Chairman of M360 ICT while Masum Md Mohsin and Chowdhury Mostaq Ahmed are the Vice Chairmen.

