Trump Kills Soleimani, Biden Doesn't Impose Sanctions: US Congress Member

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Following the killing of three American soldiers in Jordan, Claudia Tenney, a member of the United States House of Representatives, criticized Joe Biden's response.

She pointed out that during the Trump administration when an American contractor was killed, the response was to eliminate Soleimani, a deadly force against American troops, while Biden refrains from imposing sanctions.

Claudia Tenney posted on her social media platform X,“Under the weak leadership of Biden, the Iranian government and its proxies continue to attack and kill Americans.”

Another member of the United States House of Representatives, Carol Miller, expressed a similar sentiment. She stated that when an American contractor was killed, Trump took action by eliminating Soleimani and forced Iran to de-escalate and retreat.

Miller emphasized that Joe Biden needs to swiftly retaliate against these“terrorists and the Iranian regime” that supports them.

In addition, Zalmay Khalilzad, the former US Ambassador to Afghanistan, has criticized President Biden's policy of appeasement in response to the killing of three American soldiers in an attack by paramilitary groups near Iran. He believes Iran will persist in launching attacks on American forces and military installations in the region, alongside its supported forces.

The United States, attributing the drone attack to groups affiliated with the Islamic Republic of Iran, held them accountable for the incident in northeastern Jordan, Syria, on January 28.

President Joe Biden announced on Sunday that in drone attacks by Iran-backed groups on American forces in northeastern Jordan on January 28th, three American soldiers were killed, and more than 30 individuals were injured.

