(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- New Jersey Mesothelioma Victims Center

TOMS RIVER, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The New Jersey Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If your dad or husband is a Navy Veteran who has just learned he has mesothelioma anywhere in New Jersey-please act decisively and call attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox at 866-714-6466. We consider Joe Belluck to be the most capable mesothelioma attorney in New Jersey and he most certainly would be in the top ten best mesothelioma attorneys nationwide.

The key to the best mesothelioma compensation results for someone like a US Navy Veteran with this rare cancer is being represented by an extremely skilled and experienced mesothelioma attorney. Attorney Joe Belluck is both skilled and experienced when it comes to assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in New Jersey.

"The typical Navy Veteran with mesothelioma probably had their exposure on a ship, submarine, or a shipyard and their exposure probably took place decades ago. The typical person with mesothelioma in the USA is about 70 years old when they are diagnosed with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in New Jersey please call attorney Joe Belluck at 866-714-6466. We are certain you will be glad you did."

The New Jersey Mesothelioma Victims Center is also appealing to a Navy Veteran or worker who had significant exposure to asbestos before 1983 and who now has lung cancer anywhere in New Jersey to please call them at 866-714-6466 about compensation. A compensation settlement for a person like this might be hundreds of thousands of dollars, and for Veterans there might also be VA Benefits.

The New Jersey Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Newark, Jersey City, Paterson, Elizabeth, Edison, Toms River, Trenton or anywhere else in New Jersey.

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in New Jersey or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"



If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466-"we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations."

Michael Thomas

New Jersey Mesothelioma Victims Center

+1 866-714-6466

email us here