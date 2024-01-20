Iraqi Shiite Militia Claims Rocket Attack On Airbase Housing U.S. Forces In W. Iraq

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, Jan 21 (NNN-NINA) – The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an Iraqi Shiite militia, claimed responsibility yesterday, for launching rockets towards the Ayn al-Asad Airbase, in Iraq's western province of Anbar.

The militia group said in an online statement that, its fighters launched a“rocket barrage” on the Ayn al-Asad Airbase near the town of al-Baghdadi, some 190 km north-west of the capital, Baghdad.

Yahya Rasoul, the military spokesman of Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani, said that, several rockets landed near the headquarters of the army's 29th Brigade within the airbase, wounding a soldier and causing damage.

The Iraqi security forces, supported by intelligence effort, will reach the perpetrators and bring them to justice, Rasould said.

Earlier in the day, an army source said that, about 20 rockets were fired towards the airbase in the afternoon, and the air defence weapons shot down most of the rockets except for one rocket that landed in an empty area inside the airbase.

The source added that, a soldier was wounded by the shrapnels, after the rockets were intercepted by the air defence weapons and exploded in the air.


