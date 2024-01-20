Iranian President Condemns Israeli Killing Of“Iranian Advisers” In Syria

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Jan 21 (NNN-IRNA) – Iran's President, Ebrahim Raisi, condemned Israel's“cowardly assassination” of five Iranian“military advisers” in Syria yesterday, vowing that the country will respond to the Israeli“terrorist” attacks.

Raisi made the remarks in a statement, published on the website of his office, while extending condolences on the deaths of the five members of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), in an Israeli airstrike yesterday morning, on a residential neighbourhood in the Syrian capital.

Raisi said, the killing was“a terrorist move” through“a flagrant violation of Syrian airspace,” adding that, Israel's attacks“will not remain unanswered by Iran.”

Earlier yesterday, the IRGC said that, five of its members serving as military advisers in Syria, as well as, several Syrian forces and civilians were killed, in the Israeli missile attack on the Mazzeh neighbourhood of Damascus.

It identified the slain Iranians as Hojjatollah Omidvar, Ali Aqazadeh, Hossein Mohammadi, Saeid Karimi, and Mohammad-Amin Samadi.

According to a statement released by the Syrian army, Israel carried out the airstrike from the occupied Golan Heights at 10:20 a.m. local time (0720 GMT) yesterday.

Iran says, it has an advisory role in Syria, where its advisers work at the invitation of Damascus. Israel has repeatedly launched airstrikes against what it calls Iran-linked targets inside Syria.– NNN-IRNA

