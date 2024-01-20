Civilian Injured In Russian Shelling Of Huliaipole

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Today around noon, the Russian army attacked Huliaipole of the Zaporizhzhia region with artillery, injuring a civilian.
Yuriy Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
"Today at about 12:20, the enemy once again fired artillery at the long-suffering but unbreakable Huliaipole," the post says.
Civilian houses were destroyed and damaged. A local resident was wounded by enemy shell fragments in his own yard. The police provided first aid and handed him over to combat medics. Read also:
Russian shelling leaves two civilians injured in Donetsk region
Rescuers are working at the scene.
As earlier reported, yesterday the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia region 70 times.
Photo: Telegram/Yuriy Malashko
MENAFN20012024000193011044ID1107745377
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.