Azerbaijani Embassy In Uzbekistan Holds Ceremony On 34Th Anniversary Of 20 January Tragedy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Centre at the Azerbaijani
Embassy in Uzbekistan held a ceremony dedicated to the 34th
anniversary of the January 20 tragedy, Azernews reports.
The event was attended by figures of science, culture and art of
Uzbekistan, employees of the Azerbaijani Embassy, local
Azerbaijanis, heads and members of the Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan
Friendship Society, teachers, students and public
representatives.
First, the participants laid carnations and flowers at the
monument to great leader Heydar Aliyev in front of the Azerbaijan
Cultural Centre and at the Martyrs Memorial Complex.
Then participants of the ceremony viewed the exhibition of books
and drawings "Road to Independence" dedicated to the events of
January 20 and Garabagh in the foyer of the Azerbaijan Cultural
Centre.
A minute of silence was observed at the ceremony in memory of
the Martyrs.
In his speech, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Uzbekistan Huseyn
Guliyev said 20 January is not only a tragedy, but also the Day of
Awakening of the Azerbaijani people on the road to independence,
awakening on the national liberation exchange. He noted that the
memory of the Martys who created a glorious page in the history of
our independence is always cherished by our people and state, and
said "the blood shed by the Martyrs for the Motherland does not go
wrong, Azerbaijan has gained independence".
Other speakers - executive director of the Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan
Friendship Society, Professor Erkin Nuriddinov, Azerbaijani
scientist Almaz Majidova, associate professor Gulbahar Ashurova and
others noted that during these events, the people, who for many
years lived in slavery to the Soviet empire, raised their voice of
freedom, showed courage for the sovereignty of the Azerbaijan
state, for native lands.
They stressed that after the events of 20 January there were
serious changes in the public consciousness of Azerbaijani people,
in the ideas of freedom, noted that in those terrible days, which
became a turning point in the struggle for independence, the people
united around a single idea as a fist.
At the event, a group of students of Tashkent State University
of Uzbek Language and Literature named after Alisher Navoi,
consisting of members of the group "Fuzuli Dilbandlari" of the
Azerbaijani Scientific Research Centre named after Muhammad Fuzuli,
January 20, spoke about love for the Motherland, about the martys,
presented a performance-composition dedicated to the martys.
A documentary film dedicated to the tragedy of 20 January was
also shown at the event.
