(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Qaser Al Kout brings Flavours of Kuwait to Sharjah







Serving pure and authentic Kuwaiti cuisines in Sharjah, Qaser Al Kout is all set to spread flavours on Jan.21



SHARJAH:

18-01-2024: Today, a press conference was held to launch the Qaser Al Kout restaurant in Sharjah, in the presence of:Directors

Abdul Salam Fossil,Mohamed Aslam,Ramees Vazhayil.

Come Jan.21, food lovers from across the UAE will throng the most thriving food districts of Sharjah, Muwaileh, to get a taste of authentic Kuwaiti's cuisines.

Bringing a wealth of experience and purity with them, Qaser Al Kout's spacious dining restaurant is one of its kinds in the region, is sure to satiate people's appetite for authentic Kuwaiti cuisines.



Those who long for traditional Kuwaiti cuisines in the UAE can now visit Qaser Al Kout with their family and friends and indulge themselves for mouth-watering recipes prepared by special chefs and peppered with incredible hospitality.

To keep the flavours of Kuwait as fresh as it needs to be, kitchen of the outlet will only be managed by professional and passionate chefs, who have an expertise in making delicious Kuwaiti cuisines for decades.



His Excellency Sheikh Sultan Bin Saqr Al Nuaimi will inaugurate the Qaser Al Kout, on Jan.21, 2024, alongside business delegates, invited guests and media persons.

Managing Director and a business tycoon, Mr. Abdul Salam Fossil , with over 25 years of experiences with strong entrepreneurial imprints in Kuwait, UAE and India has been instrumental in bringing nostalgia of Kuwait to Sharjah.



With over 20 years of serving Kuwaiti Nationals and a diverse range of businesses across the Middle East and India, founder Mr. Abdul Salam brings his wealth of experience to culinary haven. It was his vision to bring the taste of Kuwait to UAE.

Talking to the media, Mr. Abdul Salam said,“Authentic Kuwaiti Flavours isn't just a tagline, it defines our essence.”

“Our exclusive menu showcases a variety of local specialties, especially crafted to bring the true taste of Kuwait to the UAE,” he said.

I am sure food lovers from all across the Emirates will come to dine here, he added.

The restaurant takes its pride in using the finest quality of sheep breed of the UAE, 'Naimi Mahilli,'for preparation of its cuisines, which makes the food incredibly delicious.



Qaser Al Kout also serves 100 per cent chemical and preservative free food.

A visit to this restaurant is incomplete without trying 'Salam'Majboos, which is a signature dish. A very popular and sough-after dish's recipe has been crafted by Mr Salam himself. He has refined it with perfection with his years of expertise.

An outing at the restaurant will surely make diner's visit memorable. Diners are invited to join Qaser Al Kout and embark on a flavorful journey through Kuwaiti culinary traditions, curated with expertise and a deep appreciation for genuine flavours.