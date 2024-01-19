Bank Rate Decision Due Next Week

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Americans Enjoy Shortened Week

Monday

U.S.

Featured Earnings Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE:BRO) (Q4) EPS of 53 cents, compared to 50 cents in the prior-year quarter. Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) (Q3) EPS of $1.00, compared to $1.04 in the prior-year quarter. TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) (Q4) EPS for gain of 12 cents, compared to loss of five cents in the prior-year quarter.

Tuesday

U.S.

Featured Earnings Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) (Q2) EPS of $2.75, compared to $2.32 in the prior-year quarter. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) (Q4) EPS of $2.27, compared to $2.35 in the prior-year quarter. Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) (Q4) EPS of $1.71, compared to $1.59 in the prior-year quarter. Canada

Economic Lookahead

New Housing Price Index (Dec.) The national index declined 0.2% in November. Prices were down or unchanged in 25 of the 27 census metropolitan areas (CMAs) surveyed. Featured Earnings Canadian National Railway Company (T) (Q4) EPS of $1.96, compared to $1.69 in the prior-year quarter. Wednesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

S&P flash U.S. services PMI (Jan.)

S&P flash U.S. manufacturing PMI (Jan.)

Featured Earnings Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) (Q4) EPS of 60 cents, compared to $1.07 in the prior-year quarter. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) (Q4) EPS of $5.12, compared to $4.70 in the prior-year quarter. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) (Q4) EPS of $1.19, compared to $1.03 in the prior-year quarter. Canada Economic Lookahead Bank of Canada Rate Decision (Jan.) The Bank of Canada last month held its target for the overnight rate at 5%, with the Bank Rate at 5.25% and the deposit rate at 5%. The Bank is continuing its policy of quantitative tightening. Featured Earnings AGF Management Limited (T.B) (Q4) EPS of 30 cents, compared to 34 cents in the prior-year quarter. Champion Iron Limited (T) (Q3) EPS of 20 cents, compared to 13 cents in the prior-year quarter. Currency Exchange International Corp. (T) (Q4) EPS of 76 cents, compared to 60 cents in the prior-year quarter. NovaGold Resources Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS for loss of three cents, compared to loss of four cents in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead Weekly jobless claims (Week of Jan. 19) Q4 GDP (prelim)

Durable-goods orders (Dec.)

Advanced U.S. trade balance in goods (Dec.)

Featured Earnings

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) (Q1) EPS of $2.33, compared to $2.18 in the prior-year quarter. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) (Q4) EPS of 27 cents, compared to 10 cents in the prior-year quarter. T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) (Q4) EPS of $1.49, compared to $1.22 in the prior-year quarter. Canada Economic Lookahead Payroll Employment, Earnings and Hours (Nov.) The number of employees receiving pay and benefits from their employer-measured as "payroll employment" in the Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours-decreased by 44,600 (-0.2%) in October, offsetting an increase of 36,200. Featured Earnings GURU Organic Energy Corp. (T) (Q4) EPS for loss of 12 cents, compared to loss of nine cents in the prior-year quarter. Friday U.S. Economic Lookahead

Personal income (Dec.)

Personal spending (Dec.)

PCE index (Dec.)







Featured Earnings American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) (Q4) EPS of $2.64, compared to $2.07 in the prior-year quarter. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) (Q4) EPS of 85 cents, compared to 77 cents in the prior-year quarter. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) (Q4) EPS of $2.89, compared to $3.42 in the prior-year quarter. Canada Featured Earnings Los Andes Copper Ltd. (T) (Q1) EPS for gain of one cent, compared to loss of 21 cents in the prior-year quarter.

