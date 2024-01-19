Meet Zenobia, The 67-Year-Old Indian Grandmother Who Won AED 10 Million Mahzooz Draw

( MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Zenobia, the 67-year-old Indian grandmother who won an AED 10 million prize in the latest Mahzooz draw, talks about the unexpected fortune in an exclusive interview with Asianet News.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.