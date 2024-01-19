7 most trainable dog breeds for Indian homes

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Trainability in dogs often depends on various factors, including the dog's intelligence, temperament, and eagerness to please. Here are seven dog breeds known for their trainability.

Dobermans are known for their intelligence, loyalty, and trainability. They respond well to consistent training and are often used in police and protection work.

German Shepherds are trainable and versatile. Their intelligence, devotion, and fast command learning make them popular police, service, and search and rescue dogs.

Friendly and trainable Golden Retrievers are loving. They are good therapy and assistance dogs since they are eager to please and train well.

Corgis may be small, but they are intelligent and eager to learn. They excel in obedience training and can participate in activities such as agility.

Labrador Retrievers are known for their friendly nature and high intelligence. They are quick learners and are often used as guides, therapists, and search and rescue dogs.

Poodles are highly trainable and often excel in obedience training. They are known for their intelligence, versatility, and hypoallergenic coat.

Belgian Malinois are known for their intelligence, versatility, and work ethic. They are often used in police and military roles due to their trainability.